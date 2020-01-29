Controversy continues to haunt Ganesh Acharya as a woman has accused the General Secretary of Indian Film and Television Choreographers Association (IFTCA) of forcing her to watch sex videos and depriving her of work.

The 33-year-old woman choreographer filed a complaint against Acharya at Mumbai’s Amboli Police Station and Maharashtra Women’s Commission on Tuesday.

In her complaint, she has been harassed by Acharya ever since he has become IFTCA General Secretary. She has claimed that Ganesh, along with two other women, harassed her at a ceremony on Sunday.

She has also alleged Acharya of demanding commission from her income in every project and suspending her IFTCA membership upon refusing to agree to his terms.

Acharya, meanwhile, has denied the allegations on him and announced to file a defamation suit against her.

This isn’t the first time that a woman has leveled allegations of sexual harassment on Acharya.

A few months back, Tanushree Dutta had accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008 and producer Samee Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang of watching the situation and not interfering.

Acharya, however, had denied Tanushree’s allegations and sent her a 12-page defamation letter.